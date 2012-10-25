LONDON Oct 25 Inchcape PLC :
* Auto alert - Inchcape Plc Q3 revenue 1.52 billion
STG
* Revenue in the third quarter was £1.518BN, up 4.0% at actual
currency (up by
6.8% at constant currency)
* Like for like revenue was up by 3.2% at actual currency (up
by 6.1% at
constant currency).
* Demand for new cars was strong and in line with our
expectations thanks to
exposure in premium and luxury
* European businesses delivered a resilient performance in a
challenging
trading environment
* We expect the trends seen in the third quarter to remain in
place for the
rest of the year
* Cautious on new vehicle margin given increased level of
competitive
activities and strength of yen