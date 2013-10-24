LONDON Oct 24 Multinational car dealer Inchcape
reported a 7 percent rise in third quarter sales on the
back of robust demand for premium and luxury vehicles.
The firm, which sells and distributes cars for manufacturers
such as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW
in 26 countries, on Thursday said revenues rose to
1.63 billion pounds ($2.64 billion) in the three months to the
end of September.
Inchcape, which reported a 13.4 percent rise in UK sales
during the quarter, said demand for new cars was ahead of last
year and that it continued to benefit from growth in the premium
and luxury segments.
The company said it expects to deliver a "robust" financial
performance in the full-year.