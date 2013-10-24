LONDON Oct 24 Multinational car dealer Inchcape
reported a 7 percent rise in third quarter sales on the
back of robust demand for premium and luxury vehicles.
The firm, which sells and distributes cars for manufacturers
such as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW
in 26 countries, on Thursday said revenues rose to
1.63 billion pounds ($2.64 billion) in the three months to the
end of September.
Inchcape, which reported a 13.4 percent rise in UK sales
during the quarter, said demand for new cars was ahead of last
year, especially in the premium and luxury segments.
Luxury carmakers Jaguar, owned by India's Tata Motors
, and VW's Bentley, have seen strong growth
in 2013, particularly is North America and Asia.
New car sales in Britain soared to their highest level in
more than five years last month, lifted by a brighter outlook
for the economy, attractive financing deals and demand for new
fuel-efficient models.
Inchcape said its performance had been "solid" in the
European car market, which looks to be improving after it
crashed to record lows in August. Industry association ACEA said
new car registrations in the European Union climbed 5.4 percent
last month, only the third monthly gain in the past two years.
The car dealer, which said it was also making gains in South
America, Africa, China and most of Eastern Europe, expects to
deliver a "robust" financial performance in the full-year.
"We operate in the right markets, with the right brands and
in the right categories given our international footprint, our
focus on premium and luxury brands and our diversified profit
streams," said Inchcape's Chief Executive André Lacroix.
Revenue for the first nine months of the year was up 6.7
percent to 4.94 billion pounds, it said.