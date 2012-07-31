* H1 pretax profit 134.2 mln stg vs 126.8 mln stg
* Sales 3.1 bln stg vs 2.9 bln stg
* Interim dividend 4 pence per share vs 3.6 pence
(Adds details)
LONDON, July 31 Multinational car dealer
Inchcape posted a 5.8 percent rise in first-half
profit, helped by growth at its motor distribution unit and
premium car sales.
The London-based firm, which sells and distributes cars for
manufacturers such as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW in 26
countries, on Tuesday reported a pretax profit of 134.2 million
pounds ($210.6 million) on sales 6.1 percent up at 3.1 billion
pounds in the six months to the end of June.
Inchcape, which increased the interim dividend by 11 percent
to 4 pence, said it was confident about the remainder of 2012
given its exposure to fast-growing emerging economies.
"The group operates in the right economies, with the right
brands and trades in the right categories given our scale
presence in Asia Pacific and the emerging markets, our focus on
premium and luxury brands and our diversified profit streams,"
the company said.
"We believe Inchcape is engineered for growth and we expect
the group to deliver a robust performance in 2012."
However, the company said it expected trading environment to
remain challenging in the UK and Europe as austerity measures
dampen consumer confidence.
Inchcape shares, which have gained 32 percent since the
beginning of the year, closed at 388.8 pence on Monday, valuing
the company at around 1.8 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Paul Sandle)