* Reports record first-half profit before tax
* To return 100 mln stg surplus cash to shareholders
* Shares rise 7.4 percent
LONDON, Aug 2 Multinational car dealer Inchcape
said on Friday it would return surplus cash to
shareholders by buying back 100 million pounds ($151.6 million)
of its stock over the next year after reporting strong
first-half results.
The firm, which sells and distributes cars for manufacturers
such as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW in 26 countries, said
revenue rose 6.6 percent to 3.3 billion pounds in the six months
to June 30, boosted by the acquisition of Australian automotive
group Trivett and strong sales in Asia and emerging markets.
While it wants to be able to continue to invest in both
organic growth and further acquisitions, London-based Inchcape
said it wanted to avoid holding excess cash.
"The board concluded that there is scope to return surplus
cash to shareholders," it said in a statement.
Panmure Gordon analyst Michael Allen described the buyback
as "a positive surprise" and said it could enhance earnings per
share by 3-4 percent.
Inchcape's shares were up 7.9 percent at 633.5 pence by 0729
GMT, having earlier hit a five-year high of 653 pence.
The company reported record first-half profit before tax of
147 million pounds, above a consensus forecast and up 11 percent
from last year. It also said it would pay an interim dividend of
5.7 pence, up 43 percent year on year.
"We continue to expect the group to deliver a robust
performance in 2013 despite competitive pressure on vehicle
margins in some of our markets," it said.