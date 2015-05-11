MELBOURNE May 11 Australian explosives maker
Incitec Pivot Ltd raised concern on Monday that Royal
Dutch Shell's takeover of BG Group will increase
consolidation among gas producers just when manufacturers want
more competition among suppliers.
At the same time, Incitec Chief Executive James Fazzino said
if the $70 billion deal went ahead, it could result in speedier
development of Shell's Arrow Energy gas projects in Australia.
His comments were the first by a big manufacturer on the
issues that might be raised when the Australian Competition and
Consumer Commission considers the $70 billion takeover. Shell
has yet to submit its application for approval of the deal.
"The broad concern here is the industry doesn't need more
consolidation," Fazzino told reporters.
Large Australian manufacturers fear gas industry
consolidation will limit their choice of suppliers and bring
higher prices.
Fazzino said Incitec would talk to Shell and the competition
watchdog, when asked whether Incitec would oppose the deal.
"Maybe it means the Arrow acreage gets developed quicker, as
well as the BG acreage. That would be a very positive outcome,"
he said on a conference call after delivering a 27 percent rise
in first-half profit.
The Arrow acreage is the highest quality undeveloped gas in
the state of Queensland, which is short of gas, he said.
Incitec has led manufacturers campaigning for more
competition among gas suppliers in Australia, where the big
producers, including Shell and BG, are focused on exporting gas
from new liquefied natural gas plants.
Gas supply concerns led Incitec to abandon plans to build an
ammonia plant in Australia in 2013 and instead build it in
Louisiana, taking advantage of cheap U.S. gas and a quicker
approval process.
Thanks to U.S. shale gas producers drilling more
efficiently, gas futures prices are now below $4 per million
British thermal units, compared with Incitec's assumption that
gas would cost $5.50 per mmBtu when it signed off on the plant.
"The economics of Louisiana look better today than when we
approved the project," Fazzino said.
Incitec reported a net profit of A$146.4 million ($115.4
million) for the half year to March, helped by cost cuts and a
weaker Australian dollar.
Operating earnings of A$215.6 million, up 12 percent, were
weaker than expected as drought in northern Australia's cotton
growing region hit Incitec's fertiliser arm. Weak demand from
Indonesia's coal miners also hurt the explosives business.
Incitec shares, which have sharply outperformed the broader
market so far this year, fell as much as 6.4 percent to a
three-month low after the results were announced.
($1 = 1.2684 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)