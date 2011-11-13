(Repeats to attach to alerts)
MELBOURNE Nov 14 Australian fertiliser
and explosives maker Incitec Pivot delivered a 20
percent jump in annual profit on Monday, slightly ahead of
market forecasts, as fertiliser prices rose and demand for
explosives improved in the second half.
It said it expects modest growth in its explosives business
in Australia in the year ahead as volumes improve with mines
recovering from floods and said it expects only a slim
contribution from its A$935 million Moranbah plant, due up in
the third quarter.
Profit before one-offs rose to A$530.1 million ($543.7
million) for the year to September from A$442.8 million a year
earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of A$525
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Incitec Pivot's shares have slightly underperformed the
broader market this year, falling 11 percent against a 9 percent
drop in benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index.
($1 = 0.975 Australian Dollars)
