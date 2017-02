MELBOURNE Dec 20 Australian fertiliser and explosives maker Incitec Pivot said on Tuesday volumes and prices have been higher than a year ago so far into the 2012 financial year.

"For 2012, year-to-date, we are seeing continuing earnings momentum. We are on budget and, I might add, that we don't budget to stand still," Chief Executive James Fazzino said in a speech prepared for the group's annual meeting on Thursday.

"Pleasingly, we've seen both volumes and prices above those in the previous corresponding period," he said.

