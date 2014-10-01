Oct 1 InCity Immobilien AG :

* Said on Tuesday H1 net loss of 5.2 million euros vs loss of 0.2 million euros year ago

* Said H1 revenue of 0.0 euros vs 13.3 million euros year ago

* Said H1 EBIT of -4.3 million euros vs 0.8 million euros year ago

* Said expects for FY net loss on previous year's level

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: