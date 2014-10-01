BRIEF-Hailan Holdings expects decline in profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
Oct 1 InCity Immobilien AG :
* Said on Tuesday H1 net loss of 5.2 million euros vs loss of 0.2 million euros year ago
* Said H1 revenue of 0.0 euros vs 13.3 million euros year ago
* Said H1 EBIT of -4.3 million euros vs 0.8 million euros year ago
* Said expects for FY net loss on previous year's level
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum
* India's ICICI Bank raises 34.25 bln rupees via private placement of additional Tier 1 bonds at 9.20 pct- stock exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3i4MN Further company coverage: