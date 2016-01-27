COLUMN-Neither executives nor their pay are working: James Saft
April 7 There are only two problems with the way incentive-based executive pay works: neither the incentives nor the people who are supposed to be motivated by them work properly.
Jan 27 Incyte Corp said on Wednesday that it would stop a mid-stage study on its combination cancer treatment after it failed to show sufficient levels of efficacy in an interim analysis.
The company's shares fell 10 percent in extended trading.
Incyte was testing the drug, Ruxolitinib, in combination with Bayer AG's regorafenib to treat patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.
Ruxolitinib, known as Jakafi, is an FDA-approved drug to treat people with bone marrow disorders such as polycythemia vera and blood disorders including myelofibrosis. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 7 There are only two problems with the way incentive-based executive pay works: neither the incentives nor the people who are supposed to be motivated by them work properly.
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)