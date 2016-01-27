Jan 27 Incyte Corp said on Wednesday that it would stop a mid-stage study on its combination cancer treatment after it failed to show sufficient levels of efficacy in an interim analysis.

The company's shares fell 10 percent in extended trading.

Incyte was testing the drug, Ruxolitinib, in combination with Bayer AG's regorafenib to treat patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.

Ruxolitinib, known as Jakafi, is an FDA-approved drug to treat people with bone marrow disorders such as polycythemia vera and blood disorders including myelofibrosis. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)