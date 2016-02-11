Feb 11 Incyte Corp said it would
discontinue a late-stage trial of its pancreatic cancer drug,
ruxolitinib, after the treatment's effectiveness was shown to be
insufficient.
The company's shares were down 10 percent at $65 in light
premarket trading on Thursday.
Incyte said it would stop some other trials of ruxolitinib,
including a late-stage study in pancreatic cancer, a mid-stage
in patients with colorectal cancer and a mid-stage studies in
breast and lung cancer, following the results.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)