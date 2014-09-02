BRIEF-Arowana International increase FY18 EBITDA guidance
* Increase in FY18 EBITDA guidance from US$22m to an ebitda range of between US$22m and US$25m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 2 Industrial Bank Co Ltd
* Says gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 30 billion yuan (4.88 billion US dollar) worth of preference shares
* Says raising no more than 13 billion yuan in 2014
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tqfON5
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1480 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* To confirm extension of its cba facilities, including an additional $9 million market rate facility
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a share placement to professional and sophisticated investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: