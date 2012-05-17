Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
May 17 Indian drugmakers Ind-Swift and Wockhardt have jointly launched a generic version of Pfizer's cholesterol lowering drug Lipitor in the United Kingdom, the two companies said.
The copycat version was launched on the first day of patent expiry in the UK, they said in a statement late on Wednesday. Lipitor, chemically known as atorvastatin, is the world's top selling drug with market size of about $16 billion, they said.
Ranbaxy Laboratories, India's top drugmaker, already sells generic Lipitor in four European countries - Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Sweden. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.