NEW DELHI, Sept 14 India will act "soon" to open
its retail sector to foreign supermarkets, a major economic
reform that has been stalled for months by political gridlock in
New Delhi, trade minister Anand Sharma told Reuters on Friday.
Asked whether the cabinet would discuss the issue at a
meeting on Friday night, Sharma said: "Wait until evening."
Pressed again on whether an announcement could be made on
Friday, he said: "Let's hope for the best."
Indian retail stocks surged on market speculation that the
government might finally allow foreign investment in the
country's multi-brand retail sector.
The move would allow global firms such as Wal-Mart Stores
to set up shop with a local partner and sell directly to
consumers for the first time, a move which supporters say could
transform India's $450 billion retail market and tame inflation.