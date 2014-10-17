Oct 17 Indata Software SA :

* Said on Thursday that Univers Rainvest acquired 3,384,621 series D shares of the company, as a contribution in-kind, from AerFinance Ventures sp. z o. o.

* Said the total market value of its 3,384,621 series D shares is 8,360,013.87 zlotys

* Said its 3,384,621 series D shares represent a 5.6 pct stake in company's share capital

