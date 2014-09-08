Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 8 Indata Software SA :
* Said on Friday it acquired 100% of mkLegal Inwestycje MKLI Sp. z o.o. SPV19
* Said Indata Software Division Sp. z o.o. became the general partner of mkLegal Inwestycje MKLI
* Said mkLegal Inwestycje MKLI had its name changed to Indata Software Division Sp. z o.o. 3 and its headquarters moved to Wroclaw
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)