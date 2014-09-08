Sept 8 Indata Software SA :

* Said on Friday it acquired 100% of mkLegal Inwestycje MKLI Sp. z o.o. SPV19

* Said Indata Software Division Sp. z o.o. became the general partner of mkLegal Inwestycje MKLI

* Said mkLegal Inwestycje MKLI had its name changed to Indata Software Division Sp. z o.o. 3 and its headquarters moved to Wroclaw

