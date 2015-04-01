Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
(Corrects Q3 revenue in first bullet to 12.8 million zlotys from 6.9 million zlotys. Correct Q3 EBITDA in fourth bullet to 4.1 million zlotys from 4.0 million zlotys. Company corrected its own statement.)
Nov 17 Indata Software SA :
* Said on Friday it reported Q3 revenue of 12.8 million zlotys versus 3.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit 3.6 million zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 3.0 million zlotys versus 2.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 4.1 million zlotys versus 2.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Maintains its FY 2014 financial forecast
Source text for Eikon: Original statement for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
WASHINGTON, March 31 NetSpend Corp, a unit of Total System Services Inc, has agreed to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that the prepaid card company deceived people about access to funds deposited on NetSpend debit cards, the FTC said on Friday.