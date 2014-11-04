SINGAPORE Nov 4 Singapore sovereign wealth fund
GIC Pte is leading a consortium to buy U.S.-based IndCor
Properties from Blackstone Group in a deal valued at
about $8 billion including debt, a person familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
IndCor was formed in 2010 as a portfolio company of
Blackstone and has a footprint of warehouses and distribution
centres across the United States, according to the company
website.
GIC has stepped up its real estate purchases in
recent months, buying office buildings in Tokyo and investing in
Australian student accommodation as a way to diversify its
portfolio and secure better yields.
"Talks are still ongoing, we don't know whether there will
be a deal yet," said the person, who declined to be identified
as the discussions are confidential.
A spokeswoman for GIC declined to comment, while Blackstone
did not reply to an email seeking comment sent after business
hours in New York.
Chicago-based IndCor said in September it had filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public
offering. GIC is seeking $5 billion in debt to finance the
acquisition, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 4.
GIC is estimated by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute to
manage around $320 billion in assets. Real estate accounted for
7 percent of its portfolio in the financial year to April 1,
according to its annual report.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Writing by Denny Thomas;
Editing by Stephen Coates)