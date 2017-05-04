BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says Shawbrook buyout offer now unconditional
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
MILAN May 4 Italian fridge maker Indel B said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval to proceed with the listing of at least 25.53 percent of its capital on the Milan bourse.
The company, controlled by the Berloni family, said if an over allotment option was exercised about 28.66 percent of its capital would be listed.
The company has been valued in a range of 110.8 million to 123.7 million euros, it said, or 22 to 27 euros per share.
The offer for institutional investors will start on May 4 and end on May 15.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 19 Goldilocks Investment Co, an open-ended equity fund which is part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, said on Monday it had bought 5 percent of Abu Dhabi-listed gas producer Dana Gas.