BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
June 29 Gardner Denver has agreed to pay $29 million to its former shareholders to settle allegations that the industrial pumps producer was undervalued in its $3.7 billion sale to private equity firm KKR & Co last year, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The settlement was filed Friday in a Delaware court and must still be approved by a judge, the paper said in its online edition late on Saturday.
Shareholders sued Gardner Denver, its board and KKR, saying that the sale price was too low.
Such suits are typical following a merger and acquisition deal, but most of them are dismissed or settle for no additional money, the Wall Street Journal said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
NEW YORK, March 21 Deutsche Bank AG has opened a new center in New York to work with financial technology startups that can help it improve its technology.