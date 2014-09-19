LONDON, Sept 19 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday congratulated Alistair Darling, the man who spearheaded the campaign against Scottish independence, as partial results indicated Scotland had voted to stay in the United Kingdom by a clear margin.

"I've spoken to Alistair Darling and congratulated him on a well-fought campaign," Cameron, whose own job would have been on the line in the event of a "Yes" vote, wrote on his official Twitter feed.

Cameron, who campaigned against Scottish independence along with the leaders of Britain's other two main political parties, is expected to make a televised statement welcoming the results of the referendum from his London offices at around 0600 GMT.

