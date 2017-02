TOKYO Aug 18 Asahi Group Holdings said on Thursday that it will buy New Zealand beverage group Independent Liquor for 97.6 billion yen ($1.27 billion), as the Japanese brewer rushes to develop profit growth drivers outside its shrinking home market.

Asahi said in a statement it will buy all shares outstanding of the maker of "Woodstock Bourbon" and "Vodka Cruiser" from private equity firms Unitas and Pacific Equity Partners. ($1 = 76.565 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Chris Gallagher)