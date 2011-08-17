(Repeats to additional subscribers)

TOKYO, Aug 18 Asahi Group Holdings said on Thursday that it will buy New Zealand beverage group Independent Liquor for 97.6 billion yen ($1.27 billion), as the Japanese brewer rushes to develop profit growth drivers outside its shrinking home market.

Asahi said in a statement it will buy all shares outstanding of Flavoured Beverages Group, the parent company of Independent Liquor which is known for "Woodstock Bourbon" and "Vodka Cruiser", from private equity firms Unitas and Pacific Equity Partners.

Asahi said it will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) in Tokyo where its President Naoki Izumiya is going to attend.

Overseas expansion is a crucial component of Asahi's plan to boost annual group revenue to 2-2.5 trillion yen in 2015, up from around 1.5 trillion yen now. The maker of Japan's top-selling "Super Dry" beer and soft drinks aims to generate 20-30 percent of its sales overseas.

Over the last five years, Asahi has completed a number of transactions, which included taking a stake in China's Tsingtao Brewery and buying the Australia business of Schweppes, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In addition, the firm has also announced plans to buy Permanis, the Malaysian bottler for beverage giant PepsiCo , for about $275 million and the mineral water and juice business of Australia's P&N Beverages for about $200 million. [ID:ID:nL3E7I400D]

Independent Liquor, which was founded in Auckland, New Zealand in 1987, had NZ$414.4 million in revenue last year, but recorded a loss of NZ$22.7 million. The firm is eyeing expansion into the United States and China. ($1 = 76.565 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mariko Katsumura and James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)