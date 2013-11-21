BT, banks and oil boost European shares ahead of U.S. jobs data
* BT jumps after Openreach deal (Recasts, adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
Nov 21 Independent Bank Group Inc : * To acquire BOH Holdings Inc * Merger consideration to consist of $34 million cash and 3.6 million shares of
Independent Bank Group common stock * Says Independent Bank Group will pay an aggregate transaction value of $170
million * Upon completion of this acquisition and pending acquisitions, co would have
total assets of approximately $3.2 billion * Says james stein will serve as vice chairman/houston region CEO and will
james stein will serve as vice chairman/houston region CEO and will oversee Houston operations of combined co
LONDON, March 10 British Prime Minister Theresa May sought to reassure City executives at a private gathering hosted by Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley that she would seek the right deal for the financial services industry in upcoming Brexit negotiations.
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.