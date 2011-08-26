(Changes dateline to Aug 26)

* H1 pre-exceptional op profit 34.5 million euros

* Advertising revenue down 7.3 pct, circulation falls 2.1 pct

* Targeting FY op profit in range of 78 to 83 mln euros

* Eyes similar debt payback in H2 as H1

DUBLIN, Aug 26 Publishing group Independent News & Media posted a 6 percent year-on-year fall in operating profit for the first half of the year, despite cutting costs and paying back debt, after advertising and consumer markets remained "remarkably tough".

The Dublin-based group, nearly 50 percent owned by former bondholders, is focusing on media markets in Ireland, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia after selling its flagship UK title the Independent as well as some of its overseas interests to help secure its future.

INM said pre-exceptional operating profit for the six months to June 30 fell to 34.5 million euros ($49.5 million), reflecting a 7.3 percent year-on-year fall in underlying advertising revenue and 2.1 percent dip in circulation compared with last year.

"General advertising conditions still remain tough and volatile. Visibility has not improved since our AGM in June and continuing uncertainty over the response to the euro zone debt crisis continues to constrain advertising and consumer spending," Chief Executive Gavin O'Reilly said in a statement.

"As a result, we are not anticipating any material advertising uplift or normalisation in advertising conditions before the year-end."

The group is targeting full-year operating profit in the range of 78 million euros to 83 million and INM Chief Financial Officer Donal Buggy told Reuters in an interview he expected advertising to fall by 4 percent for the year as a whole.

Buggy added the group would be targeting a similar debt pay-down in the second half as the first, when it reduced its debt pile by 21.5 million euros to 452.1 million. ($1 = 0.697 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)