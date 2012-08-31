DUBLIN Aug 31 Independent News & Media Public Ltd
Co :
* & media - H1 op profit falls 26.4 percent to 25.4
million EUR,
revenue down 4.4 percent to 272.2 million
* & media - advertising revenue down 4.1 percent on
constant fx, falls
almost 10 percent in Ireland
* & media - net debt 423.3 million EUR at end-June
versus 426.8
million at end-2011
* & media - H2 focus on continuing deleveraging
strategy, further cost
cuts, addressing pension deficit
* & media - ascertaining if it can sell South African
business on
attractive terms
* & media - early trading in H2 suggests a
continuation of H1 trends,
visibility very short term