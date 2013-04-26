BRIEF-Sigurd Microelectronics to issue 2nd series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds of up to T$1.21 bln
* Says it will will issue the 2nd series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$1.21 billion
DUBLIN, April 26 Independent News & Media PLC : * Has agreed debt restructuring through formal agreement with syndicate of
lenders * Restructuring designed to reduce core debt to 118 million EUR, 8 million of
other facilities * Deal includes restructuring of pension scheme with 162 million deficit, 40
million EUR rights issue * Lenders wld be issued with 10 million EUR worth of shares as part of capital
raising * FY operating profit fell 21 percent to 59.7 million EUR, advertising revenue
down 5.7 percent * Revenues down 10.4 percent to date in 2013, mitigated by 11.2 percent
operating cost reduction
PARIS, March 8 The Paris prosecutor has requested that Stephane Richard, the chief executive of French telecoms group Orange, should face trial for fraud alongside French businessman Bernard Tapie and four others, a judicial source said.
TAIPEI, March 8 A senior executive of the Taiwan operation of Credit Suisse Group is under investigation for suspected insider trading, a Taiwan prosecutor said on Wednesday.