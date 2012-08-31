* Operating profit falls to 25.4 mln eur from 34.5 mln
* Advertising spend down 4.1 percent, twice that in Ireland
* Net debt reduced by less than one pct to 423.3 mln
DUBLIN, Aug 31 Publishing group Independent News
& Media (INM) posted a 26 percent year-on-year fall in
operating profit in the first six months of the year that saw
changes to the ownership of the company and senior executives
resign.
Telecoms billionaire Denis O'Brien tightened his grip on INM
earlier this year by increasing his stake to 29.9 percent,
pressuring chief executive Gavin O'Reilly into resigning and
leading a shareholder revolt that also ousted the company's
chairman and finance chief.
O'Reilly's departure ended his family's 30-year control of
Ireland's largest media company and years of bitter squabbling
between O'Brien and the O'Reilly family.
New CEO Vincent Crowley said the to-ing and fro-ing took
place against the backdrop of a tough six months for the group.
"The first half of 2012 offered no respite from the
difficult trading conditions in which INM operates. Weak
economic conditions prevailed in Ireland, while the South
African economy experienced multi-year lows in both consumer and
business confidence," Crowley said in a statement.
"Early trading in H2 suggests a continuation of the trends
experienced in H1. Forecasting operational performance for the
latter half of 2012 is challenging as visibility is very short
term."
INM posted an operating profit of 25.4 million euros in the
six months to end-June compared with 34.5 million a year ago and
the 155 million it made in the first half of 2007 before
Ireland's financial crisis hit the highly-leveraged group hard.
Revenues, split in a ratio of two-to-one between Ireland and
South Africa, fell 4.4 percent to 272.2 million euros after
advertising spend dropped by roughly the same amount with an
almost 10 percent fall recorded in Ireland.
The group has reduced its debt by just under one percent
since the end of last year. It still stood at 423.3 million
euros despite the group swapping debt for equity to secure its
future three years ago.
INM said in July that following a number of approaches, it
was looking at a possible sale of its South African unit.
On Friday it said it would now ascertain if it could sell
the business on "attractive terms."
Crowley said the company's focus in the second half of the
year would be on developing its strategy to cut debt, looking at
further cost cuts and attempting to address the large pension
deficit that increased again in the first half of the year.
Independent News has radically restructured in the last
three years, selling its flagship UK title the Independent and
media interests in India and shutting loss-making newspapers in
Ireland.