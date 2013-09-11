UPDATE 4-France's Fillon makes no promises to stay as party fights for electoral survival
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
DUBLIN, Sept 11 Independent News & Media PLC : * Agreement on pension restructuring * For more
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
LOS ANGELES, March 5 (Variety.com) - "Logan" tore into the weekend box office, opening to a massive $85.3 million and proving that moviegoers will show up in force for R-rated comic book movies. The superhero spinoff marks Hugh Jackman's last turn as Wolverine after 17 years of donning the adamantium claws.
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, March 5 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Germany on Sunday of "fascist actions" reminiscent of Nazi times in a growing row over the cancellation of political rallies aimed at drumming up support for him among the 1.5 million Turks living in Germany.