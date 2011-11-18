* Main shareholder O'Brien calls for CEO to quit

DUBLIN, Nov 18 Irish publishing group Independent News & Media Plc cut its 2011 profit forecast on Friday after global economic uncertainty hit advertising sales, prompting its largest shareholder to call for the chief executive's resignation.

The Dublin-based group has radically restructured over the past two years, selling its flagship UK title the Independent, as well as interests in India, shutting loss-making newspapers in Ireland and swapping debt for equity to secure its future.

However, Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien, who owns nearly 22 percent of the group and has fought with management for years, said a second profit warning in three months risked Independent News (INM) encountering difficulties with its bankers again.

"INM is now a company in crisis. I believe that the future of INM is more uncertain than at any time in its history," O'Brien said in a statement in which he called for Chief Executive Gavin O'Reilly to step down.

"His position is now untenable as he has presided over a near total collapse in shareholder value, and has lost the confidence of investors and the investment community.

"In addition, the board needs a radical overhaul, with fresh blood required to make the necessary changes. Costs must be immediately reduced by 10-15 percent so the business can get back on its feet."

The company said it was trying to mitigate the impact of falling revenues by reducing costs. It cut costs by 5.9 percent in Ireland, but costs rose 3.5 percent in South Africa due to high inflation.

Group revenues were down 5.6 percent in the year to Nov. 11 on weak economic demand in its key Irish and South African markets, while total advertising revenues were down 6.4 percent.

INM said it expected full-year operating profits of between 74-78 million euros, down from 78-83 million euros forecast in August and the 85-90 million euro analyst forecast it said it was comfortable with earlier this year.

It blamed heightened economic uncertainty for undermining an anticipated seasonal lift in advertising sales in the second half of the year, adding that it was well positioned to benefit from a cyclical economic recovery, when it occurs.

"While the euro zone debt crisis continues to weigh particularly on the Island of Ireland operations, the global contagion has also impacted on consumer confidence in South Africa, where advertising growth has been somewhat less pronounced than anticipated," INM said in a statement.

The group's share price closed down 10 percent at 22 cents on Friday, down more than 50 percent in the year so far, compared to a fall of 8 percent on the broader Irish market .

Market conditions in both Ireland and South Africa are expected to remain challenging for the rest of the year, it added.

It also said its leading publications remained profitable and said debt reduction plans remained on target, with debt falling by 40 million euros in the year so far. (Reporting by Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Jane Merriman)