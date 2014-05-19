May 19 Independent News & Media Plc :
* Year-on-year performance for the twenty weeks of 2014,
total group revenues declined by 2.8 pct
* Year-on-year performance for the twenty weeks of 2014,
total newspaper advertising revenues declined by 2.4 pct
* Year-on-year performance for the twenty weeks of 2014,
total digital advertising revenues increased by 17.8 pct
* Year-on-year performance for the twenty weeks of 2014,
total circulation revenues declined by 2.5 pct
* In conjunction with existing executive management team,
sub-committee of board will assume responsibility for management
of co pending appointment of CEO
* Search for a replacement CEO is ongoing
