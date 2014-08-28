MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
DUBLIN Aug 28 Independent News & Media Plc
* Net profit has doubled from e6.9 million to e14.0 million
* Operating profit, pre-exceptionals, of e15.9 million, in line with 2013
* Total revenue of e157.8 million, marginally down on the prior year
* Digital advertising revenue up 30% to 3.9 million eur, y-y newspaper advertising trend improving
* Not proposing interim dividend for 2014, none paid or declared in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)
* Fp newspapers inc - revenue for three months ended dec 31, 2016 was $20.9 million, a decrease of $2.2 million or 9.7% from same three months in prior year
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.