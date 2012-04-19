* Denis O'Brien, Dermot Desmond sought to oust O'Reilly
* O'Reilly says shareholder tension a distraction
* To be replaced by COO Vincent Crowley
* Shares up 6.6 percent
DUBLIN, April 19 Irish publishing group
Independent News & Media chief executive Gavin O'Reilly
has stepped down at a board meeting on Thursday after pressure
from key shareholders, billionaires Denis O'Brien and Dermot
Desmond.
O'Brien, who owns nearly 22 percent of the group, has fought
with management for years and been a vocal critic of management
and O'Reilly, who succeeded his father in 2009.
O'Reilly, who will be replaced by chief operating officer
Vincent Crowley with immediate effect, said wrangling with
shareholders had become a distraction and he would leave the
company with mixed emotions.
His departure brings to an end his family's 30-year control
of Ireland's largest media company, which is heavily indebted.
The group has radically restructured over the past two
years, selling flagship British title the Independent and
interests in India, shutting loss-making newspapers in Ireland,
and swapping debt for equity to secure its future.
Its shares closed up 6.6 percent at 0.2430 euro.
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner)