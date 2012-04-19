* Key shareholders such as Denis O'Brien sought to oust
O'Reilly
* O'Reilly says shareholder tension a distraction
* To be replaced by COO Vincent Crowley
* Shares up 6.6 percent
(Adds background)
DUBLIN, April 19 Irish publishing group
Independent News & Media chief executive Gavin O'Reilly
stepped down at a board meeting on Thursday after pressure from
key shareholders, such as billionaire Denis O'Brien.
O'Brien, who owns nearly 22 percent of the group, has fought
with management for years and been a vocal critic of management
and the O'Reilly family.
O'Reilly, who will be replaced by chief operating officer
Vincent Crowley with immediate effect, said wrangling with
shareholders had become a distraction and he would leave the
company with mixed emotions.
"The board and I agreed that what the company needs now is a
board, management team and shareholder base that is purposefully
unified and aligned for the Company's immediate challenges and
for the many opportunities that exist in the future."
His departure brings to an end his family's 30-year control
of Ireland's largest media company, which is heavily indebted.
The group has radically restructured over the past two
years, selling flagship British title the Independent and
interests in India, shutting loss-making newspapers in Ireland,
and swapping debt for equity to secure its future.
Over the past year, O'Brien had been calling for O'Reilly to
stand down and it had been expected that the CEO's role would be
put to a vote of shareholders in June at the group's annual
meeting.
Billionaire Dermot Desmond, who raised his stake in the
group to 5.75 percent from nearly 4 percent at the start of the
year, was also opposed to management.
Things came to a head when members of the board met on
Thursday afternoon at the company's headquarters in Dublin for
two hours, not long after an unknown party snapped up 2 percent
of INM shares.
Telecoms entrepreneur O'Brien controls approximately 22
percent of the company's shares, compared with 13 percent for
the family of rival Anthony O'Reilly, who ran the company from
1973-2009, when he was replaced by his son Gavin.
Shareholders were disgruntled after shares in INM fell
nearly 58 percent in the past year.
O'Brien said in November a second profit warning in three
months risked INM encountering difficulties with its bankers
again.
A spokesman for Denis O'Brien declined to comment on
Thursday.
The new chief executive, Vincent Crowley has been with INM
since 1990. INM shares closed up 6.6 percent at 0.2430 euro.
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Dan Lalor)