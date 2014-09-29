Sept 29 Independent Oil And Gas Plc :

* Has entered into a mou with AGR to work together to deliver well construction & well project management

* AGR has already begun discussions on behalf of IOG with several rig owners with regards to securing a rig for summer 2015

* MOU will allow IOG to firm up 3.4 mmboe resource estimates and optimise development

* IOG's cost estimate for well based on current rig rates is £6.25m