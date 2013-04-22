UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, April 22 Italian appliance maker Indesit opened books for its five-year un-rated bond on Monday, sources close to the matter told Reuters.
The debt issue will be for about 300 million euros, the sources said, adding that initial indications for the pricing are in the area of 5 percent.
The bond issue will finance the group's business operations and refinance existing debt, Indesit said on Friday.
The company said Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, and UniCredit were mandated to organise the bond. (Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources