BRUSSELS Oct 13 European Union antitrust
regulators cleared on Monday a 758-million-euro (961.07 million
US dollar) bid by world No. 1 home appliances maker Whirlpool
for 60 percent of Italian peer Indesit.
The acquisition will further expand Whirlpool's presence
beyond its U.S. market.
The European Commission said the deal would not hurt
competition.
"The Commission concluded that the transaction would not
raise competition concerns, given that many alternative Major
domestic appliances suppliers exist in the European Economic
Area and at national level," the EU competition authority said.
(US$1 = 0.7887 euro)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)