Fabriano, Italy May 7 The top investor in Italian white goods maker Indesit is continuing to assess a possible tie-up, Indesit Chief Executive Marco Milani said on Wednesday.

"The process goes on," he said on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting answering a question on a possible merger.

"Based on press reports, expectations are for something to be finalised by June-July, and I believe that could be correct."

Milani said Indesit would continue to collaborate with its top investor Fineldo, providing all necessary information, as Fineldo continued to evaluate potential mergers.

Earlier on Wednesday Fineldo said all options were open on Indesit, including that the group could continue on a stand-alone basis. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin)