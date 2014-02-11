* Index to expand from 50 to 60 names

* Should become better hedge for cash market

By Christopher Whittall

LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - Markit will expand its iTraxx Crossover index - the benchmark for sub-investment grade credit default swaps - in March in an effort to keep up with the mushrooming market for European high-yield bonds.

European high-yield debt smashed new supply records in 2013 with issuance totalling EUR68.7bn, according to Societe Generale, more than 60% higher than the previous record of EUR42.9bn in 2010. Seventy-nine new firms came to market over the course of the year, accounting for almost 37% of total issuance, according to Barclays.

The Crossover index has not moved in lockstep with the underlying cash market, though, remaining unchanged at 50 names since September 2011. As a result, some analysts reckon the index is becoming less representative of the junk bond market and a less effective hedge as a result.

On February 3, Markit mooted extending the Crossover index to 75 names over the next two to four index rolls and has now decided to expand the index to 60 names during the March index roll.

"It's a sign of the huge expansion of the European high yield market over the past few years," said Tim Gately, European head of credit trading at Citigroup.

"There is a concern over transitioning too quickly to a universe of 75 names from a liquidity perspective. Not all of these names are that liquid, which could make it difficult to roll the index. That said, there comes a pricing point where banks will be willing to step in and take the risk."

Trading volumes in the Crossover index have increased markedly over the past year, according to data from the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation. The net notional outstanding of the on-the-run Crossover contract - a measure of the total risk in the market - is currently EUR20.9bn, an increase of 45% compared to this time last year.

This has coincided with a marked tightening in the index from 491bp in March 2013 to 289bp currently, as yield-hungry investors have flocked to the high-yield market.

Despite the index's burgeoning popularity, analysts say it still needs to grow in terms of underlyings if it is to remain a relevant hedging instrument.

"We believe that increasing the size of Crossover by 50% would better reflect the recent growth and increased diversity of the cash market," Barclays strategists wrote in a note published on February 7, before the latest Markit announcement. "This would help to dilute some of the idiosyncratic risks that currently affect Crossover, making the index more useful for general hedging purposes."

NEW CONSTITUENTS

Credit strategists have slightly differing views over what may be included in the new version of the Crossover index. Markit uses a shortlisting process to add new issuers that lack actively traded CDS, which examines the high-yield companies that have issued the most amount of bonds over the past year. There is a minimum threshold of EUR250m of new issuance in euros, sterling or Swiss francs.

Using this criteria, the Barclays strategists highlighted 14 names that would be eligible to join the index at the next roll in March. Nine of these names were also singled out for inclusion in the new index in a report published yesterday by Citigroup credit strategist Abel Elizalde: Altice, Astaldi, Equiniti, Gestamp, Play, Rexel, Takko, Thomas Cook and TVN.

The other names put forward by Barclays using Markit's 12-month issuance look-back window were Abengoa, Domestic & General, K+S, Hastings Insurance and Vue Entertainment.

Citigroup's Elizalde predicted four of the current Crossover constituents - ISS, ONO, PostNL and Renault - would drop out the index and identified Alstom, Bulgarian Energy, Hellenic Petroleum, Tereos and Vougeot Bidco as potential contenders for inclusion. (Reporting By Christopher Whittall, Editing by John Mastrini and Luzette Strauss)