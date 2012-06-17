* 'Inclusive wealth' index accounts for natural assets
* Shows lower growth for some major economies than under GDP
* Rio+20 summit seeks measure of loss, use of natural assets
By Nina Chestney
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 17 Some large economies
show significantly lower growth when natural assets such as
forests and water are factored into growth indicators, an index
showed on Sunday, a few days before an international
sustainability summit starts in Rio de Janeiro.
The Inclusive Wealth Index was unveiled by the United
Nations University's International Human Dimensions Programme on
Global Environmental Change (UNU-IHDP) and the United Nations
Environment Programme (UNEP).
Scientists and environment groups have been pressuring
governments to include the value of their countries' natural
resources - and use or loss of them - into future measurements
of economic activity to show their true future growth prospects.
The idea of an expanded indicator known as GDP+ to include
GDP and natural capital will be on the agenda of the Rio+20
summit from June 20 to June 22, when environment ministers and
heads of state from around 200 countries will try to define
sustainable development goals.
The index shows the "inclusive wealth" of 20 nations, taking
into account manufactured, human and natural capital like
forests, fisheries and fossil fuels, instead of relying only on
gross domestic product (GDP) as a growth indicator.
The index assessed Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China,
Colombia, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Japan, Kenya,
Nigeria, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United
States, Britain and Venezuela, from 1990 to 2008.
Together, these countries accounted for almost
three-quarters of global GDP over the 19-year period.
The index showed that 19 out of the 20 countries experienced
a decline in natural capital. Six nations also saw a decline in
their overall inclusive wealth, putting them on an unsustainable
track, UNEP said.
"Rio+20 is an opportunity to call time on Gross Domestic
Product as a measure of prosperity in the 21st century, and as a
barometer of an inclusive green economy transition," U.N.
Under-Secretary General and UNEP Executive Director Achim
Steiner said in a statement.
"It is far too silent on major measures of human well-being,
namely many social issues and the state of a nation's natural
resources," he added.
NATURAL CAPITAL
The index showed that even though China, the United States,
Brazil and South Africa experienced GDP growth, their natural
capital was significantly depleted.
When measured solely by GDP, the economies of China, the
United States, Brazil and South Africa grew by 422 percent, 37
percent, 31 percent and 24 percent respectively between 1990 and
2008.
When their performance was assessed by the IWI, China's
economy grew by 45 percent, the United States by 13 percent,
Brazil by 18 percent and South Africa decreased by 1 percent,
mainly due to the depletion of natural resources, UNEP and
UNU-IHDP said in a statement.
Six nations - Russia, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Colombia,
South Africa and Nigeria - experienced negative growth under the
IWI, whereas it was positive under GDP measurements.
Commenting on the report, John Sulston, chair of the Royal
Society working group on population and Nobel Prize-winning
scientist, said traditional measurements of wealth do not take
into account the state of the world around us and the inclusive
wealth index was a way of correcting this deficiency.
"Applying the IWI to a sample of 20 countries reveals some
that are considered good economic performers are actually in the
environmental red, borrowing natural resources that they just
can't pay back," he added.
