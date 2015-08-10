BRIEF-STT Enviro announces settlement of lawsuit
* STT Enviro Corp - has settled a lawsuit with a customer in United States relating to cancellation of a contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 10 The Standard & Poor's 500 will soon contain 505 listed stocks, up from the current 502 listed stocks.
S&P Dow Jones Indices, which oversees the benchmark index of large U.S. stocks, on Monday announced a methodology change that will cause three more companies to have multiple listings: Comcast Corp, News Corp and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.
The change follows a move made in January to allow multiple share classes in S&P indexes. It will take effect after the close of trading on Sept. 18, to coincide with a quarterly rebalancing.
Google Inc. and Discovery Communications Inc. already are represented by two share class lines each in the S&P 500 index.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which also has two share classes, is an exception because its Class A shares are not heavily traded, and only its Class B shares are reflected in the index. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Jetpay Corporation announces 2016 financial results; annual revenues increase 30.0% including 42.4% increase in payment services