Oct 6 S&P Dow Jones Indices: * WTI crude oil will have highest weighting on S&P GSCI for 2016, overtaking Brent crude oil * WTI weighting to rise by 2.13 percentage points to 23.04 percent * Brent crude weighting to decrease by 1.1 percentage points to 20.43 percent * Gas oil weighting to decline by 1.01 percentage points to 5.82 percent * RBOB gasoline weighting to drop by 0.2 percentage points to 5.31 percent * Heating oil weighting to dip by 0.35 percentage points to 5.21 percent * Final 2016 S&P GSCI Rebalance will be published in early November and implemented in January 2016 (Reporting By Barani Krishnan)