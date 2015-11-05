* WTI's weighting on S&P GSCI to rise to 23.04 pct in 2016
* Brent's weighting to drop to 20.43 pct
* Volume among factors for raising WTI weighting - index
manager
(New throughout, adding comments, details and context)
By Barani Krishnan
Nov 5 A widely watched commodity index is
returning the U.S. crude benchmark to the top of its weightings
table, just a year after allowing Europe's Brent oil benchmark
to dominate, the firm managing the index said on Thursday.
The elevation of the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
crude benchmark within the 24-commodity S&P GSCI index comes
amid higher liquidity for the contract, index manager S&P Dow
Jones Indices said.
WTI's weighting will rise by 2.13 percentage points to 23.04
percent in the 2016 rebalancing of the S&P GSCI that will take
effect in January, the company said in a statement.
Brent's weighting will drop by 1.1 percentage points to
20.43 percent, it said.
"The WTI volume and prices drove the change in the
percentage weights," Miriam Hespanhol, a spokeswoman for S&P Dow
Jones Indices, said in an email.
Reuters charts show daily volumes in WTI averaging about 416
million contracts now versus about 370 million a year ago and
around 225 million in November 2013.
Aside from higher liquidity, WTI has also become better in
terms of its delivery, market participant say.
"It's a better contract than a few ago, when its relevance
as an oil pricing benchmark was questionable with the bulk of
U.S. crude production trapped in the Midwest without adequate
delivery," said Scott Shelton, commodities specialist at ICAP in
Durham, North Carolina.
"Now with all the pipeline extensions and removal of
transportation bottlenecks, the contract is a lot more efficient
in delivery and should get a higher weighting compared to other
crude grades out there."
S&P Dow Jones Indices placed Brent above WTI during the 2015
reweighting, giving it a 21.52 percent share of the index versus
the 20.91 percent for its U.S. rival.
Brent is still the most widely used benchmark in daily
global trading of crude, gaining that stature three years ago
after huge shale oil supply in Texas, North Dakota and Canada,
and pipeline bottlenecks in the Midwest weighed on WTI prices.
The U.S. contract's discount to Brent was as wide as $25 a
barrel then.
Now, WTI trades at a discount of less than $3 to Brent
CL-LCO1=R.
The rebalancing of commodity indexes is an annual rite that
can swing billions of dollars from one market to another. The
indexes have more than $300 billion tracking them, growing from
nearly nil a decade ago.
