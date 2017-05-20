BRIEF-Swiss Helvetia Fund reports ISS voting recommendations for 2017 annual stockholder meeting
* Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc - Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. Released voting recommendations report for fund's annual meeting of stockholders
MUMBAI May 20 India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
State-owned gas transmission company Gail Ltd will make way for the two stocks in the benchmark index, the exchange said in a statement on Friday.
On Friday, the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after earlier rising 0.91 percent to a record high. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in the Warsaw Stock Exchange approved the appointment of Marek Dietl as chief executive on Monday.