NEW DELHI Oct 13 The Indian government will
infuse 45 billion to 80 billion rupees ($919.7 million to $1.6
billion) of funds in top lender State Bank of India (SBI)
by March 2012, D.K. Mittal, secretary of financial
services said on Thursday.
State-run SBI, which accounts for one quarter of lending in
India, has been reeling under higher provisions for bad loans
and lower profits in the last two quarters, has since last year
sought as much as 200 billion rupees from the federal government
through a rights issue.
SBI expects surpluses earned during the year, apart from
government funds, to help boost its Tier-I capital to 9 percent.
Its Tier 1 capital was 7.6 percent at the end of June, below
the government's pledged 8 percent target in state banks.
Last week, ratings agency Moody's downgraded SBI's
standalone rating to D+ from C- on a scale of A to E, citing low
Tier 1 capital, its recent failure to raise capital and
worsening asset quality.
($1=48.93 rupees)
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty, C.K. Nayak; editing by Malini
Menon)