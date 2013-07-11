* Underscores diversification away from developed markets
* India has courted Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund
investment
By Aditi Shah and Dinesh Nair
MUMBAI/DUBAI, July 11 Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority (ADIA) plans to invest about $200 million in Indian
real estate, two sources said, underscoring a trend for large
Gulf sovereign wealth funds to diversify away from traditional
developed markets such as Europe.
ADIA, which manages the surpluses the Gulf emirate earns
from oil exports, has appointed Kotak Realty Fund, run by Kotak
Mahindra Bank Ltd, to invest the money, one of the
sources familiar with the matter said.
Earlier this month, Oman's State General Reserve Fund and
the Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) and
Temasek committed to invest $200 million in a real
estate fund run by India's biggest mortgage lender, Housing
Development Finance Corporation.
In May, Qatar paid $1.26 billion for a 5 percent stake in
Indian telecoms firm Bharti Airtel Ltd, the world's
fourth-biggest mobile phone company by customers.
India's finance minister P. Chidambaram visited the Gulf
region in May for the second time in two months seeking
investment in Asia's third-largest economy.
ADIA has investments of about $400-$500 million in India
which includes an 11.22 percent stake in Infrastructure Leasing
& Financial Services and a $50 million investment in
Red Fort Capital, a real estate private equity fund.
Kotak's appointment comes a little over a year after ADIA
hired an India-dedicated investment manager for real estate and
infrastructure to look at direct investment opportunities in the
country.
Both sources declined to be named as the information is not
public yet. ADIA and Kotak declined to comment.
ADIA, whose assets range from Citigroup bonds to a
stake in Britain's Gatwick airport, allocates between 5 to 10
percent of its portfolio to real estate and prefers to invest
mainly through third-party fund managers or joint venture
agreements, it said in its 2012 annual review.
The sovereign fund's real estate portfolio is widely
believed to be skewed towards developed countries but it said in
its review it is seeking more investments in emerging markets.
ADIA has undisclosed assets that analysts estimate at
between $400-$600 billion - equivalent to about 1 percent of the
value of the world's major stock exchanges.
Kotak Realty Fund has $811 million of assets under
management and has invested in more than 32 real estate projects
in India since it was set up in 2005, according to its website.
