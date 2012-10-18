MUMBAI Oct 18 India's No. 2 cement maker ACC
Ltd reported higher profits in the July-September
quarter, but missed market estimates.
ACC, controlled by Switzerland's Holcim Ltd, the
world's second-largest cement producer, reported a 57 percent
increase in net profit to 2.49 billion rupees ($47.08 million
for the July-September period, up from 1.59 billion rupees a
year ago.
Net sales were up 7 percent at 24.45 billion rupees over the
same period.
Analysts expected profits of 2.87 billion rupees on revenue
of 25.55 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 52.8850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)