* Says Gujarat Gas to complement existing city gas business
* To invest $6 bln in Australia coal project by 2015
* Won't look beyond coal in mining for next few years
MUMBAI, Feb 23 India's diversified Adani
group is looking to pick up a majority stake in gas distributor
Gujarat Gas, an official said, as it looks to expand
presence in the country's fast-growing city gas business.
Adani is among 6 to 7 bidders in the fray to buy 65 percent
stake in the western India-focused gas distribution company from
the Indian unit of U.K.'s BG Group Plc, in a deal valued
about $900 million, sources told Reuters last month.
"We are evaluating BG's stake in Gujarat Gas. If this
acquisition comes through, it will synchronise with our existing
city gas business," group spokesman Ameet Desai told reporters.
Gujarat Gas supplies piped and compressed natural gas to
customers across Surat, Bharuch and Valsad in the western state,
and operates a 3,700 kilometre-long gas pipeline network there.
Adani itself operates city gas networks in Ahmedabad and
Vadodara in Gujarat, and Faridabad in north India.
The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has grown
rapidly beyond its commodities trading business under Adani
Enterprises over the past decade. It now includes
utility Adani Power, and port operator Adani Port and
Special Economic Zone.
The group is looking to expand presence in the oil and gas
business by commercially developing its exploration blocks in
India and Thailand, and has planned setting up a liquefied
natural gas terminal in India.
"We see clearly a linkage of the oil & gas part of business
with the city gas distribution going forward," Desai said.
India's current gas demand of 166 million cubic metres a
day (mscmd) is projected to rise to 443 mscmd by 2017, due to
the growing number of power plants, industries and vehicles in
Asia's third-largest economy.
AUSTRALIA INVESTMENT
Adani expects to invest a total $6 billion in the Galilee
coal project by 2015, Chairman Gautam Adani said, which includes
spending on expanding the coal terminal capacity, capital
expenditure on mining, and on building a rail link.
The group, which is the largest importer of coal to India,
last year acquired stake in Australia's Galilee coal project for
$2.7 billion and paid another $2 billion to buy the Abbot Point
coal terminal in the country.
The deals will allow it to tap growing coal traffic in
overseas markets and also help ship coal from Galilee to its
power plants in India, where it currently has operational
capacity of 4,000 megawatts and plans to raise this to 20,000 MW
by 2020.
"Our own ambitions in energy sector will justify our stakes
in Australia. Even if the domestic power situation improves, it
will not make a difference to our plans," Desai said, adding the
group will not look beyond coal in the mining space till 2015.
India holds 10 percent of the world's coal reserves, but a
shortfall in local supplies has grown rapidly due to rising
coal-fired power plant capacity and environmental and land
acquisition delays for mining projects, forcing expensive
imports.
The country is likely to import about 135 million tonnes of
coal in 2011/12.
The Adani group now plans to focus on its three main
businesses of natural resources, ports and special economic
zones, and power generation and gas distribution, Desai said.
