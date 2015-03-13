By Manju Dalal and Devidutta Tripathy
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, March 13 State Bank of India
is preparing to turn down a $1 billion loan request
from Adani Enterprises intended for a $7 billion coal
project in Australia, scrapping a preliminary deal signed last
year, sources with direct knowledge of the move said.
The sources said India's largest bank had not yet given
Adani official notice of the internal ruling, but said that was
now due to be communicated to the group.
A preliminary deal struck in November, signed during a visit
to Australia by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, caused
uproar in India, where opposition politicians criticised the
record loan to a group whose founder is perceived to be close to
Modi.
State Bank of India (SBI) said then that the signed deal was
a preliminary memorandum of understanding, and that it would do
proper due diligence and a project appraisal before giving out
any cash.
"The credit guys are not comfortable with the project," said
one of the sources. "Nothing is moving on that project."
A second source said on Friday that SBI blamed poor coal
prices for the decision to turn down the loan request. Many
Queensland coal mines are running at a loss in an oversupplied
market.
But Adani's Australian project has been hit by political and
environmental opposition too, and few in the industry had
expected the SBI to press ahead with what would have been the
largest ever loan granted by an Indian state bank for an
overseas project.
"It is a challenging project," said the second source. "The
bank has to look at foreign exchange risk also."
A separate source with knowledge of the loan said Adani had
been expecting a "no" from India's largest bank and had already
begun talks with other lenders.
"They knew things would not go their way .... There was
always a plan B, and now plan B is activated," that source said.
SBI and Adani did not respond to requests for comment.
(Additional reporting and writing by Clara Ferreira Marques)