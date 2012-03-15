March 15 Savings and investment rates in India could further slow down for another year, the country's chief economic adviser Kaushik Basu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a media briefing on the Finance Ministry's economic report, Basu also said that the current inflation situation was very difficult.

The Indian economy is seen growing at around 7.6 percent in the next financial year that begins in April, the report said.

The report, published a day before Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee presents the federal budget, pegs 2013/14 economic growth at 8.6 percent. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)